Opinion: Why Samoa Joe winning the WWE Championship is essential for SmackDown Live

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Feature
333   //    15 Sep 2018, 13:02 IST

Samoa Joe WWE Champion
Samoa Joe as the WWE Champion

Samoa Joe will be challenged by the WWE Champion AJ Styles at Hell in a Cell this Sunday. I cite my opinion on why it is an absolute necessity that Samoa Joe wins this Championship match.

Samoa Joe will confront the WWE Champion AJ Styles this Sunday at Hell in a Cell. Despite the fact that the match won't happen inside the cage, a great match from the two talented wrestlers can be expected. Joe has been thinking of creative approaches to get inside Styles' head by carrying the champ's family into the match. 

This nearly exploded backward in their last feud at SummerSlam when Styles snapped and ambushed Joe with a steel chair, bloodying and injuring the big Samoan. As we approach Hell in a Cell, both of these men are certain to turn up the power both inside and outside the ring. The last few promos have only turned more heat towards the title match. Be that as it may, Joe took it to another level with his unpleasant sleep time story.


When one watches the present scene of SmackDown Live, Joe needs to win come Sunday night. Not just the fact that it will be a good push for the Samoan Submission Machine, but it's best for business. As much as Styles has attempted to make 'The B Show' into 'The Show', the time has desired him to proceed onward to something unique. His 300 or more days rule with the WWE title needs to end this Sunday night. 

The Champ That Runs The Camp has done all that one could and it is currently time for him to set sights on something unique or potentially take a crest at Monday Night Raw in the upcoming SuperStar Shake-up.

Joe, on the other hand, has significantly more to offer right now. A quality heel champion at the helm will be great. He is someone who can take the belt till WrestleMania for a great match with whoever comes his way. Samoa Joe is a great heel who can finally be someone that audience loves to hate, and considering the Superstar Shakeup is around the corner, Finn Balor could surprisingly turn up for a title feud against the former NXT Champion. A feud that has thrilled us before.

WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 AJ Styles Samoa Joe
Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
