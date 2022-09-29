4 Current Samoan WWE Superstars who are not part of The Bloodline  

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have dominated WWE TV over the past few years. The villainous faction currently consists of The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn.

The group has become known for its Samoan heritage, and members of the WWE Universe have noted that several current stars could be added to the group in the coming months.

The following list looks at just four current superstars who are Samoan but haven't been recruited by The Bloodline yet.

#4. Xyon Quinn

Xyon Quinn signed with WWE in 2018 and has been working his way up through the developmental system since. The former Rugby League player was recently seen on NXT and NXT: LVL Up, where many fans questioned whether he is related to Roman Reigns and his iconic Anoa'i bloodline.

It's become a well-known fact that Quinn is of Samoan descent as well as Chinese, Kiribati, and Irish. However, the star himself was born and raised in Brisbane, Australia. Quinn calls himself 'The Samoan Ghost' and could be the star The Bloodline is looking to add to their ranks when they are next recruiting.

#3. Ava Raine

The WWE Universe is already aware of Ava Raine, even though she is yet to appear on screen as part of the NXT brand. The daughter of The Rock is the first ever fourth-generation superstar and is expected to lead a massive change in the women's division when she makes her debut.

The Bloodline is currently missing a female presence, and while Reigns has several options in Naomi and Nia Jax, he could be waiting to recruit Ava Raine when she finally makes her debut. The 21-year-old takes on the Samoan bloodline from her father and could be an integral part of the feud between Reigns and The Rock if she's prepared for the part.

#2. WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka

Tamina Snuka has been associated with The Bloodline for much of her career, having made her debut as the manager of The Usos in 2010. The former Women's Tag Team Champion has also helped Reigns and The Usos in backstage roles, with many believing that she could be added to The Bloodline in the future.

Snuka's mother, Sharon Georgi, was the daughter of a Samoan Chief who was also the blood brother of Reverend Amituana'i Anoa'i. This means that Roman Reigns and Tamina are not technically family members, but much like The Rock and Reigns, they are recognized as part of the same family.

#1. Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai is currently the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion after making her return to WWE back at SummerSlam. Kai has already become a popular star in the women's division. Still, many fans are unaware that she is another female wrestler with the credentials to be added to The Bloodline.

Kai is of Irish and Samoan descent on her mother's side since her mother originally comes from the Samoan village of Lepea on the island of Upolu. The Damage CTRL member herself was born in Auckland, New Zealand, which is where she is billed from. However, WWE hasn't pushed the fact that she is Samoan as part of her character.

Do you know of any other current WWE Superstars who belong to the Samoan heritage? Have your say in the comments section below.

