Santa Claus becomes WWE 24/7 Champion

Gary Cassidy Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019

After Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth for the WWE 24/7 Championship earlier in the night in the middle of New York City, there's been another title change - and the new Champion is...

Santa Claus!

People always say wrestling's at its best when it's unpredictable, and the seasonal episode of WWE RAW this week saw the ultimate unpredictability in the form of a Christmas celebration as Santa Claus became WWE 24/7 Champion!

Following his triumphant title win, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa had been on the run all the way through New York City, hiding in various spots, but the Japanese star couldn't quite escape the wrath of an R-Truth on the hunt for revenge. Well, it turns out that hiding behind Santa Claus wasn't the smartest of ideas for Tozawa - as Father Christmas would prove to be the ultimate opportunist, pinning the NXT Superstar to grab the gold!

Sadly, though, Mr Claus wouldn't hold the Championship long enough to carry it on his sleigh, with the gold being more sought after than most presents among the WWE roster. R-Truth would regain the title from Jolly St Nick, becoming a 25-time WWE 24/7 Champion in doing so!