Santino Marella’s daughter is handed new ring name in WWE

Santino Marella's daughter has been given her new WWE name.

Bianca Carelli was signed by WWE back in February and reported to the Performance Center shortly thereafter. In an update that might mean the company is ready to debut her on NXT 2.0, Carelli has been given the name Arianna Grace.

The new name is visible on the young star's Instagram account, where she recently posted an uplifting message about being able to do the job she loves:

"I understand and not everybody gets to do a job that they love but sometimes those are the circumstances that we have to deal with. However, if that is the case you should always make sure that you are doing something that you DO love regularly. If that can’t be your job then maybe it’s a hobby, but whatever it is make sure you take time to do something that feeds your soul, feeds your spirit and keeps you excited for every single day of your life. Each day is a blessing, which we can take for granted. Appreciating every moment you have, every day of life you get to enjoy, makes life all the sweeter. Sending you all love and positivity," Grace wrote.

Will Arianna Grace share any similarities to the Santino Marella character?

Santino Marella was known for being a comedic character throughout the majority of his WWE career. With that being the case, fans have to wonder if the company is planning a similar path for his daughter.

Arianna Grace competed on NWA Empowerrr back in August and didn't showcase any of her father's goofy characteristics. Still, with characters like Wendy Choo currently in NXT 2.0, there's no telling what WWE might have in mind for Grace when she debuts on Tuesday nights.

When do you think Arianna Grace will debut in NXT 2.0? Are you excited to see her follow in Santino Marella's footsteps in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Arianna Grace's NXT 2.0 debut? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell