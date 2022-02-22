Santino Marella confirms when his daughter will start at the WWE Performance Center

Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella has confirmed that his daughter Bianca Carelli has signed with the company and will report to the Performance Center shortly.

Santino spent over ten years with the WWE and was regarded as one of the most entertaining superstars of his generation. Since leaving World Wrestling Entertainment, Marella has managed his own MMA gym, Battle Arts Academy.

Now that he has stepped away from the ring, his daughter is looking to make wrestling become a family tradition. Speaking on the podcast, The Walkway to Fight Club, Santino confirmed when his daughter would begin her training at the WWE Performance Center.

“She’ll be starting I believe March 14 actually at the Performance Center. She’s a superstar, a complete package superstar in the making. She’s going to be a household name for the next several years anyway. You guys will get to enjoy her work. She’s quite talented." H/T Wrestling Inc

Santino Marella @milanmiracle Hi @TripleH @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine! Hi @TripleH & @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine! https://t.co/bh5Mw6GvpN

Marella also revealed some of the advice he gave his daughter before she makes the move down to Orlando.

“You’re not owed anything. Don’t take it for granted because there’s a beginning and an end to your career. Just be grateful every day that you’re someone that can travel and entertain for a living, and a good living."H/T Wrestling Inc

With a lot of experience to draw back from her father and all the facilities available to her at the Performance Center, Bianca Carelli could find a lot of success in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Carelli is not the only second-generation star at the WWE Performance Center

Another superstar with family ties in the world of wrestling has recently come through the ranks of the Performance Center.

The individual in question is that of Solo Sikoa, a.k.a Joseph Fatu. Sikoa is the son of Hall of Famer Rikishi and brother to Jimmy and Jey Uso. He is also a cousin to The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Sikoa has been turning many heads recently during his appearances on NXT 2.0.

Who do you think is the biggest name to come out directly from the Performance Center? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh