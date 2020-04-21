Sasha Banks and Bayley react to NXT Superstar's debut on RAW

Sasha Banks and Bayley were the inspiration for this NXT Superstar

Australian Superstar Indi Hartwell made her RAW debut earlier today against Shayna Baszler. While Hartwell certainly did not have a good outing, getting decimated by the Queen of Spades in a squash match, a television debut is, by all means, a reason to celebrate.

Currently signed to NXT, Hartwell has made it known in the past that current SmackDown Superstars Sasha Banks and Bayley were the inspiration behind her taking up wrestling as a profession. And the two took to Twitter to congratulate Hartwell on her debut.

Congratulations @indi_hartwell that made me so happy ❤️ — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 21, 2020

Pretty cool to see @indi_hartwell on #raw. Congratulations sister, we’re proud ⚡️ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 21, 2020

Indi Hartwell makes RAW debut

Not the best debut

As stated already, Hartwell did not have the brightest of debuts against Shayna Baszler who even ended up injuring her arm brutally with the help of a ladder. Nevertheless, it certainly is an amazing feeling to be lauded by your idols and Hartwell would certainly be proud.

Hartwell, who began her wrestling career with the indies in 2016, has already made it known in the past how much the aforementioned duo has inspired her.

Sasha Banks and Bayley https://t.co/Rik9tHGffY — Impressive Indi Hartwell (@indi_hartwell) November 14, 2019

The 23-year-old Superstar has also zeroed in on the one match that made her sign up for wrestling school and posted about the same in her Instagram stories in the past.

The match between Sasha Banks and Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn back in 2015 for the NXT Championship is still fresh in the minds of wrestling fans the world over. It was also voted as the Match of the Year for the Black and Gold brand and deservingly so.

Given how much damage Baszler inflicted on Hartwell on RAW tonight, it's unlikely that we'll see the young Superstar anytime soon on WWE TV. However, she's certainly one to look out for in the future and could be a mainstream star in the years to come.