Sasha Banks and Lacey Evans engage in Twitter war after tonight's SmackDown

Tonight's episode of SmackDown saw Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley getting the better of Lacey Evans after the Sassy Southern Belle dropped Banks with the Woman's Right on last week's episode of the Blue brand. Following the events, both Superstars took to Twitter to trade verbal jabs against each other.

The first among the series was when Evans poked fun at the sight of Banks backing down when she threatened to hit Banks with the Woman's Right inside the ring during their confrontation on tonight's episode and questioned The Boss' leadership qualities.

Evans mocked Banks in a second tweet for taking the help of Bayley who attacked her from behind while she was making her way to the back.

Imagine feeling so inadequate you have to get a partner to make you feel successful within a career.



Imagine being such a threat they know it takes both to come after you.



Then, imagine running your mouth about my kid...... ⏱💅🏼👒 #SDLive https://t.co/CLsbPA822I — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) December 7, 2019

Sasha Banks then took to Twitter where she posted a photo of herself with Evans' daughter and wrote that she will show her daughter how a true leader and role model looks like. Evans then replied with a photo collage of herself with her daughter and said that she has been setting examples for her daughter ever since she was a toddler and ridiculed Banks and Bayley's fashion sense.

Since we're sharing pics...Ive been setting the proper example since before she could walk sweetheart. Your ripped jeans, fake chains, died hair and bestfriend with a beat up bob cut couldn't lead a kid like mine anywhere... #BlessYourHeart #BustedAssBoss #NothingButNasties https://t.co/cHCOHk3CRq pic.twitter.com/noeP2nd0la — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) December 7, 2019

Seeing as to how Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks have been at each other's throats ever since Evans stood up to Banks' post-Survivor Series berating of the SmackDown Women's division, it seems like WWE is building up a feud between the two Superstars. It remains to be seen if the two women will face each other at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view.