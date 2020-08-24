Sasha Banks' backstage reaction after huge title loss at SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks lost her RAW Women's Championship to Asuka at SummerSlam 2020. The huge loss for Banks left her speechless, as is seen in a backstage video recently shared by WWE.

Meanwhile, we can also see Bayley trying her best to console Sasha Banks. But the Banks knows that the title change could have been prevented if Bayley took the bullet for her, just like Banks did during Bayley's match.

In the video, Bayley says the following to Sasha Banks:

"I am still really proud of you. My ear was ringing, and eh... you still have one (title). You don't have to answer any questions if you don't want to. We can go talk about it. Let's go talk about it, it's fine."

At this pint, Banks stares at her best friend in distress before silently walking away from the interview. This was a big loss for Sasha Banks, and it appears that we are now getting closer to the much-awaited feud between her and Bayley.

Sasha Banks vs Asuka at SummerSlam 2020

The RAW Women's Championship match was intense right from the get-go. Asuka walked down the ramp with a limp as both Bayley and Sasha Banks had previously brutalised her. As soon as the match started, Banks immediately hist Asuka with a perfect sunset flip powerbomb that saw the back of Asuka's head crash into the concrete on the ringside. This spot has the entire WWE Universe lean forward in anticipation about what's about to come next.

Both Superstars engaged in an intense battle inside the ring as Asuka also decided to focus on Banks' legs. They took turns in gaining control over the match but failed to capitalise on the momentum. Similar to a spot in the DmackDown Women's Championship match from earlier in the night, Asuka prepared to deliver a hip attack. While Sasha Banks took the blow last time in order to help Bayley, the latter moved from the rin apron in this match as she was unwilling to sacrifice herself for the sake of her best friend.

Following that, Asuka once again caught Banks in the Asuka Lock and forced the champion to submit in order to reclaim her RAW Women's Championship. Their match was epic, but Banks was once again left with a heart-breaking result at the PPV. It is evident that story-telling involved in both the matches hinted at the growing intensity of the much-anticipated betrayal between the two best friends.

Both Sasha Banks and Bayley are set to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Asuka and Shayna Baszler at PayBack one week from now. It appears that a title loss at the upcoming WWE PPV will draw the final straw and finally push Banks to snap on Bayley.