Sasha Banks and Bayley make history on WWE RAW

WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Bayley made history on tonight's episode of RAW. After Banks won the RAW Women's Championship, she and Bayley became the first female Superstar duo in the history of the promotion to hold the Single's and Tag Team Titles simultaneously. Overall, they are the fifth WWE tag team to achieve this incredible feat in the company's long-standing history.

Her win on #WWERaw confirms it - @SashaBanksWWE joins @itsBayleyWWE as the first female Superstar duo (and 5th pair overall) to join this exclusive list in the @WWE history books. https://t.co/gv4f9pLb40 — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) July 28, 2020

Before Sasha Banks and Bayley, this record was held by four other Superstar duos in WWE -- Triple H and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart and British Bulldog, and Ken Shamrock and Big Bossman. But Banks and Bayley remain the first Superstars from WWE Women's Division to enter this exclusive category.

BREAKING: HHH’s birthday is officially cancelled. Moving forward July 27th will now be known as #2BeltzBanks day! The day the #LegitCEO took over the entire company! Run me my check 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ChalAG7OWh — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 28, 2020

Sasha Banks and Bayley responded to their monumental achievement with deserved celebration and asserted themselves as the ultimate role models. Not only that, the heel duo are now officially the most dominant female Superstars in WWE.

Sasha Banks beats Asuka on WWE RAW

A championship rematch was booked between Sasha Banks and Asuka after Bayley had helped her best friend win the title unfairly at Extreme Rules. This time, any interference from Bayley would have resulted in Asuka's victory.

Right before the RAW Women's Championship match tonight, Kairi Sane chased Bayley as the two ran backstage. Meanwhile, Banks and Asuka started engaging a brutal encounter inside the ring.

Both Asuka and Banks delivered a great match that was well-balanced, and the Superstars looked equally strong inside the squared circle. They both got close to forcing their opponent into submitting, but neither Asuka nor Banks were ready to give up just end.

But Bayley had different plans. During the match, a video started playing, which showed Bayley attacking Kairi Sane backstage. Asuka saw this and couldn't focus on her match as much. Despite being in control of the match, Asuka was distracted by Sane's cries of agony and decided to go backstage to help the other half of the Kabuki Warriors.

Bayley immediately left the scene, and back inside the ring, Sasha Baks won the match via contour. She reunited with Bayley, and the two Superstars celebrated the iconic moment that added yet another feather to their cap.

Their match didn't have a direct interference, but it was Kairi Sane's final day in WWE. Asuka wanted to save her best friend, and she appeared quite angry after the actions that unfolded tonight. It will be interesting to see if WWE will book a rematch between her and Sasha Banks somewhere down the line.