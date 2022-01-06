Sasha Banks comments on the release of William Regal

Sasha Banks paid tribute to William Regal after the British star was let go from WWE.

Many knew Regal as the NXT General Manager from 2014 up until his release in 2022. However, his work behind the scenes with up-and-coming performers cannot be understated either.

Upon the news of William Regal's firing from WWE on January 5th, former NXT Women's Champion Sasha Banks posted a tribute on her Twitter account.

"There would be no Sasha Banks if it wasn't for @RealKingRegal thank you for giving me a chance and believing in me. Forever grateful," wrote Banks.

Based on Sasha Banks' tweet, it is evident that William Regal had some part in her transformation into one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling.

Sasha Banks became the third woman to ever win the NXT Women's Championship when she defeated Charlotte Flair at NXT Takeover: Rival in 2015.

William Regal was just one of several well-known names to be included in the most recent round of cuts

News first broke of the first in the latest round of releases on the afternoon of January 5th when it was announced that "Road Dogg" Jesse James was no longer with WWE.

After Road Dogg, the releases kept coming, including former NXT Tag Team Champion Danny Burch, Timothy Thatcher and Hideki Suzuki -- who was part of Diamond Mine as Hachiman.

These releases further signified the shift away from the black and gold version of NXT and towards the future with NXT 2.0.

What are your thoughts on the latest round of releases and the departure of William Regal? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

