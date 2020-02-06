Sasha Banks explains why she wants to be on the WrestleMania 36 kickoff show

Sasha Banks is a four-time RAW Women's Champion

Sasha Banks has given her reasoning why she wants to appear on the kickoff show at WrestleMania 36, as opposed to the main pay-per-view.

Speaking in-character on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, the SmackDown Superstar explained that she plans to wear “the most bomb outfit” while she supports Bayley in her SmackDown Women’s Championship match at the event against “some loser”.

She added that she would like to be on the WrestleMania kickoff show this year because ‘Mania is “so long” and she would receive the same amount of money regardless of where she features on the PPV card.

”You know WrestleMania is so long. If anything, I would hope that we were on the pre-show just so I can get it done and over with. I’ll probably still be making the same amount of money...That’s what it’s all about. I want to make the most money, I want to be on the pre-show so I can get out of there. It’s a long long day, we’re probably there from 8 AM till 2 AM in the morning. So I just got to go. I got to get my beauty sleep.” [H/T Cageside Seats for the transcription]

Sasha Banks’ WrestleMania history

Despite being a key member of WWE’s women’s division in recent years, Sasha Banks has still never competed in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania.

In 2016, she participated in a Triple Threat match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for the newly introduced Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 32, while she faced Flair, Bayley and Nia Jax in a Fatal 4-Way match for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

The following year, Banks took part in the Women’s Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 34 kickoff show, and The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection lost the Women’s Tag Team titles to The IIconics in a Fatal 4-Way tag team match at WrestleMania 35.

Check out the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue below. Topics this week include Rusev, Goldberg, Luke Harper, Sting, and much more!