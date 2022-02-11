"I get to be everything" - Sasha Banks reveals why she loves professional wrestling

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks discussed her passion for the pro wrestling business, stating that she loves it because she gets to be anything.
The Boss is a former NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Women's Champion and one-half of the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. She has also main evented WrestleMania and was one of the first women to compete inside Hell in a Cell in 2016.
During her recent appearance on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling, Banks stated that meeting people, doing interviews and meeting legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin are some of the reasons why she loves pro wrestling.
“I love pro wrestling because I've got to be everything. I get to be a superhero. I get to be an actress. I get to be a stunt woman. I get to be a circus act. I get to be a writer, producer and model. I get to be everything I want to be because of wrestling. It’s more than just doing the moves in the ring. It’s performing. It’s meeting people. It’s doing interviews. It’s being on Star Wars. It’s meeting legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin. You get to make your dreams come true with wrestling," Banks said. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)
Sasha Banks is also a fan of mixed martial arts
The Blueprint grew up as a wrestling fan, and it's widely known that she idolized the late great Eddie Guerrero. Today, Sasha is one of the best wrestlers in the world.
Apart from being a fan of professional wrestling, Sasha Banks revealed that she also likes MMA:
“They’re fit. They’re over the top. There are so many weird people’, and I felt like I was weird, so I’m going to fit into wrestling. I want to feel the punches and the fighting. I like MMA. I love everything about it."
The Boss is part of the Four Horsewomen of WWE and Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. They all changed the landscape of women's wrestling for the better.
