Sasha Banks finally challenges Asuka for a title match at WWE Extreme Rules

Sasha Banks knows what she wants in WWE and she is not holding back.

But defeating Asuka for the title won't be such an easy task.

Sasha Banks has her priorities right

On the latest episode of RAW, Sasha Banks and Bayley successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against The IIconics. Following an easy win, Sasha Banks went on to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. The two Superstars will now square off in a match at Extreme Rules with the Red brand's Women's Championship on the line.

After defeating The IIconis, Sasha Banks called out Asuka and decided to challenge the latter's Championship reign in hopes of having a shot at winning two belts just like her best friend Bayley, who currently has both the SmackDown Women's Championship as well as the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The segment also saw WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka walking down to the ring and accepting the challenge. But soon after that, Banks and Bayley attacked the champion and left her helpless inside the ring. It is interesting to note that before Sasha Banks announced her intentions to challenge Asuka, she subtly hinted at feuding with Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Sasha Banks and her current run in WWE

Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the second time in their career. They have been highly entertaining in their current run with the tag team championships and have delivered dominant performance across all the three brands -- defending their titles on SmackDown, RAW, and NXT.

Over the last few weeks, WWE have teased a budding feud between Sasha Banks and her best friend Bayley. It appears that the WWE creative are building up for a championship feud between the two best friends that will revolve around Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship.

It is only a matter of time before we will see Banks and Bayley locking horns for the coveted prize of the Blue brand. But before that, WWE will like to take their time with their tag team championship reign to make this storyline and the eventual betrayal even more intense. Most importantly, WWE would like to reserve this much-anticipated moment for the show that has a live crowd because it is bound to fetch an epic reaction from the spectators.