Sasha Banks must return in the next episode of SmackDown: Here's why

Sasha Banks is a very active superstar, but she has been missing for a long time

Sasha Banks is a very famous name in the wrestling business. She has accomplished a lot in WWE. She is a multi-time RAW and Smackdown Women's champion. She is one of the five female competitors to ever main event WrestleMania.

Banks is known for her amazing matches against Charlotte Flair and Bayley. She is great as a face as well as a heel.

Banks was featured in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 37 along with Bianca Belair. It was a feud loaded with talent and was well received by the WWE Universe. Many fans considered it to be the match of night one of WrestleMania, if not the match of the whole weekend.

Fans expected this rivalry to continue for a long time. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Banks hasn't returned to WWE since WrestleMania 37.

Why must Sasha Banks return as soon as possible?

Fans expect Sasha Banks to return soon to continue her feud with SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Belair has been a great champion since she defeated 'The Boss'. She has successfully defended the title numerous times against the likes of Bayley and Carmella.

As of now, it seems like Belair is done feuding with Carmella, so maybe it's time for Banks to return and challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title. A match at SummerSlam 2021 would be the perfect way to continue this rivalry.

SummerSlam is one of the biggest pay-per-views of WWE, so the company builds this event in the best way possible. Banks vs Belair is already a great feud, but WWE can make it better with a few more weeks of build. The match would feel more important if a great story is involved.

SummerSlam 2021 will take place on August 21st, which means that there are hardly three weeks left to create an amazing conflict.

WWE might book another rematch between Bianca Belair and Carmella if Sasha Banks doesn't return this week. WWE might as well have Bianca involved in a tag team match. This may lead to WWE booking a different match for the SmackDown Women's title at SummerSlam 2021.

If Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair is in the works, Banks will probably return in the next episode of SmackDown.

