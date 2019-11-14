Sasha Banks picks 4th member of Team SmackDown for Survivor Series

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 14 Nov 2019, 22:58 IST SHARE

Lacey Evans joins Team SmackDown

Team SmackDown is shaping up well, and Sasha Banks is creating a formidable team. The team captain has picked Lacey Evans as the 4th member of the team for the Women’s Elimination Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series.

Evans joins Carmella and Dana Brooke who earned their respective spots on the last episode of SmackDown. They defeated team 'Fire & Desire', Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, via pinfall in the taping in Manchester.

Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans will have one more member of the SmackDown Women's division joining them to complete the team. There is no word on when the final member will be revealed.

One thing that is confirmed though is the fact that Bayley will not be the final member, as she will take on Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch in a non-title triple threat match!

Who's a part of Team RAW and Team NXT?

While SmackDown have announced 4 members of their team so far, Monday Night RAW and NXT are yet to pick their members. They have not even picked team captains yet, let alone the four members.

Survivor Series airs on Sunday, 24th of November and all teams are likely to be confirmed in the next episodes.

