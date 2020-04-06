Sasha Banks reacts to losing her 5th straight WrestleMania match

Banks made her WrestleMania debut at the 32nd edition of The Show of Shows, in a losing effort.

Her current WrestleMania record stands at a disappointing 0-5.

Sasha Banks

On the second night of WrestleMania 36, which emanated from the WWE Performance Center, Bayley defended her SmackDown Women's title in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match against her best friend Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and Tamina. The ending to the match saw Banks hitting Evans with a Backstabber, followed by Bayley scoring a win to retain her title.

Soon after, The Boss posted a short video on her official Instagram handle, featuring her dog Ryu. The video shows him running away from the camera, with Banks stating in the caption that it's her dog's reaction when she told him that she just lost her fifth straight WrestleMania match. Check out the post below:

Although Banks took the loss in jest as evident from the above post, it must be bugging her that despite being one of the most successful female stars on the roster, she hasn't won a single match at The Show of Shows.

Banks made her WrestleMania debut back in 2016, competing in a Triple Threat match for the Women's title against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Flair won the match, despite Banks giving her all in the ring. Banks lost all of her matches at the next three WrestleMania events, and it seemed that she would finally break the losing streak tonight. Unfortunately, Banks' fans would have to wait another year to see her attempting to break the 0-5 streak.