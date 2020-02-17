Sasha Banks reportedly films scenes for The Mandalorian

The Legit Boss will appear in one of the most anticipated recurring shows of 2020

Sasha Banks returned to WWE last summer, immediately turning heel on Natalya and aligning herself with Bayley. Thanks to The Boss, the SmackDown Women's Champion turned her back on the WWE Universe.

While Banks has gotten in Bayley's head, seemingly working as the puppet master for the former Hugger, she's taken more of a backseat to her best friend. Lately, we saw her getting involved in the feud between Bayley and a newly turned Lacey Evans, losing to the Sassy Southern Belle multiple times before being "injured" and written off TV.

We haven't seen Banks on TV in a month, with her last appearance taking place on January 17th.

Banks stated on the "After the Bell" podcast with Corey Graves that she'd suffered an ankle injury, and though she was on the shelf anyway, she wasn't going to participate in the women's Royal Rumble match this year, opting to give up her spot to other younger stars as a "leader". However, it seems that she's actually been working on a few scenes for one of the most exciting shows to come out in 2019.

The news was first broken by The Mat Men Wrestling Podcast, and Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has now confirmed that Sasha Banks has been away filming scenes for The Mandalorian. It's unknown what character she'll portray or how many times she'll pop up, but it's now known that she'll appear in season 2 of the highly acclaimed show.

Here is another interesting tidbit we were told by the same person but I can not 100% confirm it.



Sasha Banks will be in season 2 of The Mandalorian #Mandalorian #SashaBanks pic.twitter.com/3KUhuRyxEd — Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) February 16, 2020

Banks, hopefully, will be back on WWE TV soon. It's assumed by many in the WWE Universe that she'll be the one to challenge Bayley at WrestleMania 36. As far as The Mandalorian goes, the next season debuts in October on Disney+.