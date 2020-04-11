Sasha Banks responds to fan asking for another WWE Evolution PPV

WWE made history in 2018 with the Evolution PPV that featured all women's matches!

Now, Sasha Banks has responded to a fan who has demanded for the PPV to return!

Sasha Banks

WWE made history in 2018 when they organized an All-Women's PPV event. Aptly named 'Evolution', it was the first WWE PPV that consisted solely of women's matches as female Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK competed in various matches.

The show was a huge success and received praise from critics and fans alike. However, even though a large section of the WWE Universe demanded a second Evolution PPV, it has not yet happened.

A young member of the WWE Universe took to Twitter and posted a video where she demanded for a second Evolution and tagged Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, The Bella Twins, and other female Superstars those who had participated in the first Evolution.

Among those who were tagged, Sasha Banks was the first to respond and The Legit Boss further retweeted the original tweet and asked the female Superstars if they should create history again.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ well..... what do you say ladies? How about we make history again. https://t.co/nz9y3TdjIs — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 11, 2020

WWE Evolution

The event took place on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York and presented the WWE Universe with incredible matches. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's Last Woman Standing match where The Man successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship was one of the best matches of the night.

Apart from that, the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament took place where Toni Storm defeated Io Shirai. Also, Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane to become the first two-time NXT Women's Champion and Ronda Rousey successfully defended the RAW Women's Championship against Nikki Bella in a dream match.