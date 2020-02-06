Sasha Banks reveals why she has not had WWE match in over a month

Sasha Banks is a SmackDown roster member

Sasha Banks has confirmed that she has been out of WWE in-ring action recently due to an ankle injury.

Speaking in-character on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, the four-time RAW Women’s Championship said she is currently at “100 percent” but she needs to be at “125 percent” to be able to compete.

Banks’ most recent match came on January 3 when she teamed with Bayley in a losing effort against Dana Brooke & Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross on SmackDown.

“If you guys watched Friday Night SmackDown a couple of weeks ago, the evil un-role model, terrible mother Lacey Evans tripped me backstage, and she hurt my ankle. I can barely walk okay. It's terrible.

“I'm a person that always wants to be 125 percent, and right now, I'm just at 100 percent. You guys just have to wait. It's unacceptable. I'm at 100 percent. I need to be at 120 percent. I'm taking my time so that I can be bigger and better than ever.” [H/T Wrestling Inc for the transcription]

Sasha Banks’ WWE status in 2020

After taking an unplanned four-month absence following WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks returned to WWE as a heel after SummerSlam 2019 to set up a two-month rivalry with Becky Lynch on RAW.

“The Boss” then moved across to SmackDown in the draft in October 2019 and, along with Bayley, she has recently been involved in a storyline with Lacey Evans.

