Sasha Banks reveals WrestleMania 36 status, calls out Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer

It all began when Reigns said that one of the 2 WrestleMania nights belongs to him.

Banks sent a message to both Reigns and the WWE veteran regarding her WrestleMania status.

WrestleMania 36 is almost upon us and Superstars are gearing up for the biggest show of the year. Soon after WWE announced that WrestleMania is going to be a 2-night event, Roman Reigns posted a tweet and said that one of those nights will belong to him. The tweet garnered a response from WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who stated that his match against Randy Orton will be the real main event of The Show of Shows.

Now, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has chimed in on the conversation and has sent a message to both Reigns and Edge. She posted a tweet responding to Edge and referred to him and Reigns as "Mr. Wolf and Mr. Dog" respectively. Banks then referred to herself as a panther and stated that she will be headlining the pre-show of WrestleMania 36.

Banks then told the duo to ask Bayley about the same, as she has a lot of experience when it comes to being on the pre-show. Check out the tweet below:

Sasha Banks responds to Edge on Twitter

WrestleMania 36 is one of several major annual shows that have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic forced Vince McMahon to move The Grandest Stage Of Them All from the Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center. Additionally, the show will now be a 2-night event, with both nights getting their fair share of bouts.

Reigns challenged Goldberg on the SmackDown Live edition that took place after WWE Super ShowDown, stating that "he's next". Goldberg had defeated The Fiend at the Saudi Arabia event to become a 2-time Universal Champion. The two behemoths are set to clash at WrestleMania with the Universal title on the line.

Meanwhile, Edge made his shocking return to WWE in the 2020 Royal Rumble match in January. He had a strong showing in the free-for-all and ended up eliminating fellow WWE veteran Orton before being eliminated himself. The next night on WWE RAW, Orton brutally attacked Edge and a rivalry kicked off between the two. Although the match hasn't been made official yet, Orton and Edge are rumored to collide at WrestleMania 36. Edge recently issued a challenge to Orton for a Last Man Standing match at The Show of Shows.

Banks is yet to be added to the WrestleMania card. She defended her Women's Tag Team titles in a Fatal-4-Way match at last year's WrestleMania, along with Bayley.