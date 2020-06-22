Sasha Banks sends a special message to Vince McMahon

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is not known for mincing her words.

It would be interesting to see if Vince McMahon will respond to this message.

Sasha Banks knows how to plays the right cards

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is known for showing her affection towards Vince McMahon on social media. Today, she once again took to Twitter and wished the WWE Boss on the occasion of Father's Day.

Ever since Sasha Banks returned to WWE last year and turned heel, addressing Vince McMahon on Twitter has been one of the most common parts of her gimmick. From thanking him for paying her to boldly claiming to be his trusted asset, Sasha Banks has been spot on with her tweets directed towards her boss, implying that she is indeed favored by Vince McMahon.

Her most recent tweet came in response to a message from Vince McMahon himself who took to his social media account to share a message for his son Shane McMahon and daughter Stephanie McMahon. You can see his tweet right here:

I’m lucky to have amazing kids like @shanemcmahon and @StephMcMahon. Happy Father’s Day to all those who cherish the gift of fatherhood. pic.twitter.com/JSFK1ZQx6m — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 21, 2020

Sasha Banks in WWE

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is one of the best female Superstars to have graced the squared circle. She has been phenomenal as a heel, and alongside Bayley, the 'Legit Boss' of the WWE women's division has been both entertaining and dominant.

Earlier this month, Sasha Banks teamed up with her best friend and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to take on the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Banks and Bayley defeated their opponents to become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions for the second time. Right before that, WWE were teasing a fallout between Banks and Bayley, and it is almost inevitable that one of them will turn on the other to build a title feud for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

It is interesting to note that Sasha Banks' hiatus from the company was the result of her and Bayley losing the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania last year. It is expected that the end of their second title reign will be the reason behind the beginning of an epic rivalry between Banks and Bayley.

Both Sasha Banks and Bayley have been extremely entertaining throughout their second title reign. Hopefully, WWE will let take their time with the booking of this much-anticipated feud between the Superstars.