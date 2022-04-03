×
Sasha Banks sends a message to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin after his win over Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38

&quot;Stone Cold&quot; Steve Austin wins No Holds Barred Match against Kevin Owens
Rituparna Routh
ANALYST
Modified Apr 03, 2022 03:12 PM IST
News

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks sent out a tweet praising Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin following the latter's match at WrestleMania 38.

The Texas Rattlesnake confronted Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 during the KO Show. The Prizefighter would later challenge the former WWE Champion for a No Holds Barred match. Steve Austin readily agreed to the contest and called for a referee.

The match went back and forth and took several turns, with Austin having the upper hand most of the time. The Texas Rattlesnake had an impressive outing despite wrestling his last match at WrestleMania XIX.

Taking to Twitter, Banks expressed her admiration for the veteran:

“I fn love “Stone Cold” Steve Austin”

Check out Sasha Banks’ tweet below:

I fn love @steveaustinBSR #WrestleMania

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin breaks character to praise Kevin Owens

WWE legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin broke character and praised his opponent Kevin Owens after their match at WrestleMania 38.

The 57-year-old mentioned that Owens was outstanding in the match, but the former Universal Champion deserved the beating he received.

Concluding his statement, the veteran said that he was honored to be a part of WrestleMania 38, along with several other talented superstars.

"I came here looking for anything. This is where I started. I was lucky enough to finish here. KO is outstanding, and he ran his mouth a little too much, and it caught up with him. But it was really an honor to be here on such a stacked card with so many great matches," said Austin.

Check out "Stone Cold' Steve Austin's video below:

EXCLUSIVE: "Stone Cold" @steveaustinBSR reflects on his in-ring return against @FightOwensFight at #WrestleMania 38. https://t.co/wg54YtY0Lx
Do you think the Hall of Famer will return for one more match? Or do you think Owens will take his revenge on Austin after what happened at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section below.

