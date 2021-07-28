Sasha Banks' return to in-ring action confirmed for next month 

Sasha Banks hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since her loss at WrestleMania 37. The former SmackDown Women's Champion lost her title to Bianca Belair at The Show of Shows.

Fans have been waiting for the highly anticipated return of The Boss for quite some time.

However, Banks has been absent from television as WWE Creative has decided to keep her away from the title. The Boss is due a title rematch, and fans are expecting to see her return just in time for SummerSlam.

It looks like fans will get to see Sasha Banks make her return soon, as she will be appearing at a live event in the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Her return is being advertised on the official website of the arena:

"WWE is back on the road with John Cena! For one night only, see your favorite SmackDown superstars at BOK Center on Friday, August 13. Lineup includes: SmackDown Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks and many more!"

Sasha Banks is advertised for a return

Sasha Banks features on the poster for the event

According to the website, Sasha Banks will be present at the Tulsa house show at the BOK Center, scheduled for August 13th. Fans will surely be excited to see the former champion make her return.

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair won an ESPY for their performances at WrestleMania 37

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair put on a heck of a performance at WrestleMania 37. The two women made history as they became the first women of African-American descent to main event a WrestleMania.

The match saw both women showcase their talents. The EST eventually came out on top as she defeated Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Three months later, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair made headlines once again as they won the ESPY for WWE Moment of the Year.

The WWE Universe will be looking forward to many more breathtaking moments to come when Sasha Banks finally makes her return to WWE.

Special thanks to Justin Cadotte who wrote in to Sportskeeda Wrestling with the scoop.

Edited by Jack Cunningham