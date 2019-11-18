Sasha Banks takes shots at WWE NXT and Triple H

Sasha Banks

This past week on Friday Night SmackDown, the NXT women's division interrupted the match between Nikki Cross and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The female roster of the Blue brand also made their way out to even up the odds.

Sasha Banks, who was present at the ringside to support her friend Bayley, went on to invite NXT's Mia Yim, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, and Dakota Kai to an eight-woman tag team match.

The Legit Boss vs NXT

Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Carmella, and The Legit Boss won the match and for the night, they established the superiority of SmackDown over NXT. Banks, who is also the team captain for the Blue brand's women's team for Survivor Series, took to Twitter to vent out her frustrations with the current NXT Superstars. A former NXT Women's Champion in her rights, Banks pointed out how she helped in shaping up the Black-and-Gold brand and that she will not regret destroying it.

On top of being the Boss, I’ve decided to also become the landlord because I own everything! I made NXT & I’m gonna love destroying it. Y’all haven’t paid your dues so consider your a**es evicted! #TeamSmackDown #Vince>HunTAH #LegitBoss

Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, and Carmella will represent SmackDown at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view, where they will be fighting for brand supremacy against Team RAW and Team NXT.

