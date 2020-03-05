Sasha Banks talks about taking a break from WWE last year

The Boss returned to WWE after SummerSlam with a new look

After Sasha Banks disappeared from programming following WrestleMania 35, people wondered what was going on with The Boss. As she described on an appearance on WWE's The Bump, she needed time off to not only recharge her battery but also to take a step back. WrestlingInc.com had a report on Banks' comments.

There is no off-season in the WWE and we've seen similar hiatuses over the last few years from stars like Naomi and Bray Wyatt. WWE is a job almost every day of the week and it can often benefit stars when they take some time off from the business.

"I really, really, really love what I do. I took that break knowing that I needed to recharge", Banks stated. "I was legit so done. My mind was just so gone. During that time [being away], I missed wrestling".

The Boss was also able to fulfill a dream of hers by traveling to Japan in order to get a taste of a different type of pro wrestling. While overseas, she revealed that she trained with legend Meiko Satomura.

"I always had a dream to go to Japan to train. That's where I wanted to go before I got signed to the WWE, but they called me first", said Banks. "I just knew in my heart that I had to go accomplish something. I bought a ticket, I DM'ed Meiko Satomura and asked her if I could come train. She said 'Yes, we're training next week'. I still think about that trip to this day. I think that was the best trip I've ever taken. It's also the craziest thing I've ever done. I learned so much. I just love wrestling, and I love learning".

Since Banks had been a featured player in the women's division since joining the main roster five years ago, it makes sense that she'd need to take a sabbatical from the sport she loves. If it helps that person rekindle their love for the sport, then it's definitely worth it.