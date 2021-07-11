Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair made WWE proud again by winning the ESPY award for Best WWE Moment. The ESPY was awarded to "The Boss" Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for their legendary encounter at WrestleMania 37.

Coming off a solid heel run with Bayley, Sasha Banks was riding high as the SmackDown women's champion, walking into the Grandest Stage of them All with the title.

Bianca Belair, who was relatively new to the SmackDown brand, won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble to book her ticket to WrestleMania, challenging Sasha Banks for the prestigious championship. The popularity of both women involved, along with the intriguing storyline, led to Sasha Banks main-eventing Night 1 of this year's WrestleMania with Belair.

The two women made history with their WrestleMania classic, with their match being the second women's match and the first-ever one-on-one women's match headlining WWE's flagship event.

Who won the WrestleMania match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair?

Can we all take a second to acknowledge how great @BiancaBelairWWE and @SashaBanksWWE are?! What an incredibly athletic, great story telling, emotional roller coaster of a match! History making...IN THE MAIN EVENT OF WRESTLEMANIA! I’m so very proud of you two! Congratulations! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/g75Y0lkPql — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) April 12, 2021

The two women brought their best to the squared circle as always, fighting a gruesome battle that saw Bianca Belair defeat Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship and cement her place at the top of the women's division of the blue brand.

While Bianca Belair has been a regular feature on SmackDown since WrestleMania, Sasha Banks has been missing in action since the mega PPV.

Belair will be defending her title against Carmella on the July 18, 2021, at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, which will see fans return in attendance for the first time in more than a year.

Sasha Banks was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center, and with fans returning, it is not out of the realm of possibility to see Sasha Banks making her return to SmackDown this week.

