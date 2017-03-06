Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax: Winner and Reaction for WWE Fastlane 2017

The Boss pulls off a huge upset at the PPV.

by Rohit Nath News 06 Mar 2017, 07:54 IST

Sasha Banks pulled off an incredible upset

Sasha Banks became only the second woman on the main roster to pin Nia Jax as she came out of the match with a huge upset victory. A Samoan drop attempt was countered into a roll-up pin by The Boss.

Sasha Banks faced Nia Jax on the Royal Rumble kickoff show and on the following episode of RAW, but both matches saw her get decimated by Nia Jax. This win gives Sasha Banks good momentum, heading into WrestleMania.

The rumoured match for the RAW Women’s Championship is a Fatal-4-Way between Charlotte, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax. It should be an interesting match-up, especially if Charlotte’s PPV streak is still intact after Fastlane.

The fatal-4-way match should be a great showing and could possibly even be the conclusion of Charlotte’s PPV streak.

Sasha Banks has not had the same momentum she did during her feud with Charlotte since post-Roadblock: End Of The Line. This win has definitely helped her heading into WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks is also rumoured to be turning heel sometime in the future. This may be her true calling, as it was how she made her name in NXT. The drawback of her heel turn is that there will be a lack of female babyfaces on RAW. This would require Superstars such as Paige returning as a face, or perhaps an NXT call-up.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com