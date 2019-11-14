Scarlett Bordeaux makes her WWE NXT debut

Scarlett Bordeaux

The latest episode of WWE NXT showcased several female talents being attacked by a mystery mugger, which was later revealed to be the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. She took out Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir to send a message to the NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and by the time the show concluded, she also got her hands on The Queen of Spades.

During the broadcast, Scarlett Bordeaux made her first appearance on WWE television as she was seen at the backstage area looking after Marina Shafir after the assault on her. Bordeaux, who is known for her stint in Impact Wrestling and other independent wrestling promotions, recently signed a deal with WWE and joined the Performance Center. It was rumored that her debut would take place pretty soon and as we all witnessed, today was the day.

More attacks = More security demanded by @TripleH.



Who's behind all of this?! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Vix1CZmetv — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 14, 2019

For those who didn't notice, Scarlett Bordeaux hinted on her on-screen debut before NXT went on-air tonight.

Now that she has already made her presence felt, we hope The Smokeshow soon makes her in-ring debut or somehow get more involved in the ongoing storyline between the Black-and-Gold brand and the main roster.

Who’s watching NXT tonight? 💛 @ Full Sail University https://t.co/YukKxozocV — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 13, 2019

