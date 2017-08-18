Scott Dawson injury update: The Revival member undergoes surgery, update on his return

An update on the continued string of bad luck for the former NXT Tag Team Champions...

by Jeremy Bennett News 18 Aug 2017, 02:15 IST

First Dash (left), now Dawson (right) is on the shelf in a tough year for The Revival...

What's the story?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has confirmed that Scott Dawson of The Revival has had surgery for his torn biceps. The injury occurred during a WWE Live event in Canada over the first weekend of August.

In case you didn't know...

This is not the first injury to hit The Revival this year as Dash Wilder suffered a broken jaw at an NXT Live event in a tag match against Hideo Itami and Shinsuke Nakamura in April.

He would make his in-ring return on June 26th on Main Event defeating Gallows & Anderson.

The heart of the matter...

The WWE is hopeful that Dawson will be able to return to action sometime in December, but it could get stretched until 2018 depending on how the feuds pan out. Word was that The Revival was set to face The Hardy Boyz at SummerSlam before the injury derailed those plans.

The story line version of the injury is that the Hardy's are to blame for the injury to Dawson. Expect The Hardys to be their first feud back from injury, and by then we could have the Broken Hardy's in full effect.

What's next?

SummerSlam takes place in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center this Sunday on the WWE Network. The original opponents for The Revival, The Hardy Boyz, could be put in an impromptu six-man tag rematch with Jason Jordan against The Miz and his Miztourage.

Author's take...

What a string of bad luck for one of the better tag teams in the WWE! Hopefully, this doesn't soften Vince's stance on the tag team because I feel like they can have a very successful run in the WWE on Monday Night Raw.

They have the marketing in place already with some cool t-shirts that say Monday Night Revival that I would love to purchase if it was ever made for sale to the public.