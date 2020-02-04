Scott Hall a.k.a Razor Ramon reveals his original WWE Contract's Guaranteed Pay

It wasn't much...especially in the 90s (Pic Source: WWE)

Scott Hall had two significant arcs in his career when he hit it big. He was the original bad guy, Razor Ramon in WWE, before leaving for WCW to establish the nWo. One of the reasons why he left was that he was offered a lot more money in WCW, and on a special Talk is Jericho aboard the Jericho Cruise about the nWo, Hall revealed that his original WWE Contract only had $1500 dollar guarantee.

While speaking to Chris Jericho about how he left WWE, his time in the nWo, and his original WWE contract which had a very low guarantee payment. It was one of the main reasons he left, as WCW was offering a much better contract with limited dates. He said: (H/T 411 Mania)

"My contract was, as everybody’s except maybe Hulk and stuff, Warrior, 10 days at $150 a date, guaranteed. Now you made more than that, but that was what you were guaranteed. $1500, and you give up everything, for $1500."

It's an interesting revelation as the business has certainly changed since, with several wrestlers now being offered 6 and 7-figure deals on multi-year contracts.