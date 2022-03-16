WWE Icon gives their heartfelt tribute to Scott Hall

WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took to social media yesterday to pay tribute to his friend and on-screen rival Scott Hall, who sadly passed away earlier this week.

Both Hall and The Rock's pro wrestling careers skyrocketed into the mainstream in the late 1990s. The two men found their respective fame as part of WCW and WWE during the infamous Monday Night Wars.

After hearing the tragic news of Hall's passing, Dwayne Johnson posted a touching tribute on Instagram to his former WWE colleague and dear friend.

"Pro wrestling just lost a legend in Scott Hall. Scott came from an era of pro wrestling where wrestlers were the biggest and toughest men on the planet." Rock added: "Scott was a big man who was athletically gifted. Tough as hell. And inside that ring he was an extraordinarily talented and intense athlete." H/T Instagram

Much like the rest of the wrestling world, Johnson was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of wrestling's true pioneers.

Scott Hall and The Rock faced off on Smackdown in 2002

After WWE purchased WCW in 2001, fans' fantasy booking went into a frenzy, as the stars of both companies could finally collide in a multitude of dream matches.

One match that was at the top of many fans' wishlists was a clash between Scott Hall and The Rock. The two superstars had never faced off before Hall, as Hall left WWF for WCW before Johnson's debut. For this reason, the thought of the first-time-ever match between the two men was quite compelling.

Fans got their wish in early 2002 when Hall and The Rock faced off on SmackDown.

In a contest that was booked to hype up The Rock's dream match with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18, The Great One and The Bad Guy put on a strong display for the fans that night in 2002.

