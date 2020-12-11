Serena Deeb appeared on an episode of Women's Wrestling Talk to share her opinion on her match with Thunder Rosa. She also discussed coaching versus performing in the ring, the landscape of the wrestling business for women, and which WWE Superstar impressed her.

Serena Deeb recently won the NWA World Women's Championship for the first time in her career, defeating former champion Thunder Rosa at United Wrestling Network's Primetime Live event. Deeb opened up about the match and revealed that the match was simple for her to work on, thanks to the experience and ability of her opponent, Thunder Rosa.

"I think with someone like Thunder Rosa, it’s really easy. It’s just little things such as timing and just how you connect in the ring with somebody- those are easier with someone on her level. In ring communication through your body and through your voice and all of that. When someone is super experienced and awesome such as she is, the communication is smoother and just more simple." (H/t Wrestling Inc)

Serena Deeb says Rhea Ripley is a natural in the squared circle

Before she became a superstar on AEW's Women's division, Serena Deeb had a stint with the WWE as a coach in their Performance Center. However, due to the COVID pandemic, Deeb, like many others, was let go. Despite the manner of her departure, Serena Deeb enjoyed her coaching days and recalled how she was impressed by Rhea Ripley's natural ability. She also touched upon the transition from coaching back to pro wrestling.

"There are some who are naturals and wrestling just clicks with. Rhea Ripley is an example of that. She was somebody that from the second I saw her, I was like, 'ok, the girl is going to be a star and do big things in this business.' And watching the growth of someone in the time I was there was really rewarding, and I'm just proud." H/t Wrestling Inc

Serena Deeb is one of the most successful wrestlers in the industry, and is an icon in the women's side of the business, with more than 15 years of professional experience.