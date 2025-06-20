Seth Rollins' surprise; Gunther to have a second challenger? - 4 ways Ilja Dragunov can return on WWE RAW

Ilja Dragunov is one of WWE's most violent and aggressive superstars. He is extremely intense and physical, which makes for an incredibly entertaining in-ring style. Unfortunately, fans haven't seen his work in quite some time.

The Mad Dragon hasn't had a match since September 28th, 2024. On that date, World Wrestling Entertainment held a live event. Sadly, Ilja was injured on the show. He has yet to return after close to nine months.

Thankfully, fans of the Russian-born star have some hope. A recent teaser from PWN's Cody Whoades indicates that The Mad Dragon could be back, and sooner than fans would have expected. The details are vague, but this could mean Ilja will be back as soon as this Monday's RAW.

This article will take a look at multiple ways Ilja could potentially return on Monday Night RAW if the speculation turns out to be accurate. The Mad Dragon could continue from where he left off, challenge a world champion, and beyond.

Below are four ways Ilja Dragunov can return on WWE RAW.

#4. Vignettes could air teasing his return, similar to classic Triple H videos

While Ilja Dragunov appearing on a show in person is the ideal scenario, that isn't necessarily what will happen on Monday. Instead, WWE could reveal that he will be back soon with teasers.

For example, The Mad Dragon's injury and recovery could be documented in vignettes. There could be footage of his surgery and subsequent physical therapy, either set to music or with him speaking to the camera about his struggles.

This could be similar to vignettes that aired for Triple H over two decades ago. Prior to The Game's return in 2002, videos showcased his injury and desire to return to the ring. These led to much fan attachment.

#3. He could continue his feud with The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is a faction on WWE RAW. While its roster has undergone several changes, the stable is currently made up of Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez. Roxanne Perez is also seemingly a member, although her official status isn't yet clear.

With that being said, The Judgment Day is on shaky ground right now in WWE. Carlito was recently dismissed from the promotion. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan suffered an injury during this past week's show, and she'll be away for a long time.

Prior to Ilja's injury, he had just started a feud with The Judgment Day. Almost a year later, it could continue on RAW. The Mad Dragon could confront the remaining members and promise to take them out one by one for their past behavior. Plus, he likely wants the Intercontinental Championship.

#2. Ilja Dragunov could confront Gunther on WWE RAW

Gunther is one of the winningest wrestlers in WWE history. A statistic came out earlier this year noting that about 80% of his time in the company, dating back to NXT UK, has been spent as champion. Now, he is the World Heavyweight Champion in his second reign.

The Ring General has a massive match ahead of him. The World Heavyweight Champion will put his title on the line against Bill Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. This is also being billed as Goldberg's final wrestling match.

Goldberg might not be the only challenger that Gunther needs to be concerned with, however. Ilja Dragunov could confront his old rival in his return on RAW. From there, Ilja could make it clear that after Saturday Night's Main Event, perhaps at SummerSlam, he's coming for the title.

#1. He could stand up to Seth Rollins and his new faction

Seth Rollins has a new stable in WWE. The origins of the group came once The Visionary aligned himself with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. After that, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed both shocked the world by joining the faction.

Since uniting, the group has been absolutely dominant. They have taken out big names such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn, among others. The WWE stable has also been successful, as Seth Rollins now holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and thus has a guaranteed world title match.

While some have stood up to the group, nobody has succeeded in taking them out thus far. Ilja could return to RAW by being the next in line to try to take them out. He has had issues with Bron Breakker in the past, and there's little doubt that The Mad Dragon will be unhappy with Rollins' group dominating the red brand.

