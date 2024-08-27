Seth Rollins' television return, top star to interfere? 4 finishes for Bronson Reed vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser on WWE RAW

The WWE Intercontinental Championship is one of the most prized belts in all of pro wrestling and has been for a long, long time. The title has decades of lineage and is currently held by Bron Breakker.

The 26-year-old won the title at the recent SummerSlam Premium Live Event and later retained it against former champion Sami Zayn on RAW. Breakker is waiting for his next opponent, who is set to be decided by the ongoing IC Title Number One Contender's tournament. Jey Uso and Pete Dunne have already advanced in the Fatal Four-Way Match, which will decide Breakker's opponent.

The remaining spots will be decided through a couple of Triple Threat Matches next week. The unstoppable Bronson Reed will battle The A+ Specimen Ludwig Kaiser and The Celtic Warrior Sheamus in what is expected to be a hard-hitting match.

This article will take a look at a handful of ways the bout could conclude. These possibilities include the return of Seth Rollins, interference from The Ring General, and the bout ultimately being a squash match in favor of a dominant star.

Below are four finishes for Bronson Reed vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser on next week's WWE RAW:

#4. Sheamus can win cleanly by pinning Kaiser

Sheamus is a legend in WWE. He debuted on the ECW brand over 15 years ago and has gone on to become a multi-time world champion. The Irish star is known for putting on banger after banger.

The Celtic Warrior has had his hands full as of late with Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne, but his goal remains the same. The RAW Superstar intends to win the Intercontinental Championship, a belt he's yet to claim in the promotion. Winning this tournament could lead to him doing exactly that.

As a result, Sheamus may go into the match with more motivation than ever. This could lead to him fighting his heart out against his two hard-hitting foes. In the end, he may hit the Brogue Kick on Ludwig to pick up a clean victory.

#3. Bronson Reed could squash the competition

Bronson Reed has always been a fantastic wrestler. While on the NXT brand, Reed held the North American Title. For some reason, Vince McMahon didn't spot the Australian's talent and released him, but Triple H brought Reed back quickly after gaining power.

In the two years since then, the Adelaide-born star has had some ups and downs, but he is on a tear recently. The King of Monsters has managed to injure several superstars viciously in the past few weeks, with the most recent being Braun Strowman during last night's WWE RAW.

When Bronson Reed clashes with Sheamus and Kaiser, he may end up demolishing both stars. In fact, he could stack their bodies on top of each other and hit multiple Tsunamis to squash his opponents.

#2. Gunther could aid Ludwig Kaiser

Ludwig Kaiser spent years serving as Gunther's second-hand man. Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci were in Imperium for the bulk of their run, although Alexander Wolfe was also once part of the group.

Now, Wolfe isn't in WWE and Giovanni Vinci was kicked out of the faction earlier this year. However, Kaiser and The Ring General remain united, and their relationship could play a role next week.

If Gunther retains his World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday, then he may want to bring another title to Imperium next week. As a result, the Austrian star could interfere and attack his old rival Sheamus or even Big Bronson to make sure Kaiser gets the pinfall victory.

#1. Seth Rollins could return to WWE television and cost Bronson Reed the match

Seth Rollins is one of the greatest superstars in modern WWE history. The Visionary has headlined WrestleMania and numerous other Premium Live Events and is a multi-time World Champion.

Unfortunately, Rollins is currently out of action. BIG Bronson Reed attacked The Messiah earlier this month, and the latter hasn't been seen since. However, Seth could shockingly return next week and cost the Australian the Triple Threat Match.

The Architect's attack would take Reed out of the picture, which in turn would allow Sheamus and Kaiser to go one-on-one. Later, The Celtic Warrior could pin the Imperium member to pick up a win.

