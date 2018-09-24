Setting up 5 Future Ronda Rousey Opponents

Ready for all challengers

'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey is the baddest woman on the planet.

Or at least in the WWE.

The current RAW Women's Champion has been undefeated since she made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, earlier this year. She has never backed down from a fight, and has gone toe-to-toe with Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, as well as Stephanie McMahon, and her husband, Triple H.

That is an impressive list.

Beat the most physically dominating force in the RAW Women's division? Check.

Beat the most devious, successful superstar in the RAW Women's division? Check.

Humiliate the Commissioner of Monday Night Raw, and her husband, who just happen to be two of the most reviled villains in the company? Double check.

So the question that must be posed is this; what is next for Ronda Rousey? Or rather, who is next? It has to be somebody who seems credible. That in itself is a quandary that the WWE finds itself in; who can possibly believably challenge Ronda Rousey when she has already handily defeated the aforementioned opponents?

The answer lies ahead.

These five women have been selected upon the basis of current storyline trajectories, their star power, and using the precedent of past WWE booking.

This article not only names 5 women who can believably challenge Ronda Rousey, but also explains what they bring to the table in terms of their skills, why they are believable, the storyline purpose they serve, and how these matches may be set up.

It must be noted that whilst most of these women are unlikely to defeat Ronda Rousey, one of them has a very good chance. And, she may well get that chance in the main event of next year's WrestleMania.

Nikki Bella

Bella Army

Nikki Bella, along with her twin sister, Brie, is one of the most recognizable WWE Superstars on the roster, irrespective of gender.

I suppose being the longest reigning Divas champion in history, the star of two reality shows, and owner of a clothing brand will do that.

It is the visibility of the Bella brand, along with her credibility as the longest reigning Divas champion in history that makes Nikki Bella an ideal opponent for Ronda Rousey.

She carries herself like a star, and the audience treat her as such. Moreover, she has star power with both the wrestling audience, as well as a more mainstream audience. She hardly ever loses, has Brie to run interference, and is a believable physical threat to Ronda Rousey due to her power-based wrestling arsenal.

The Bella Twins are scheduled to team up with Rousey to take on the Riott Squad at WWE Super Show-Down in a couple of weeks. Despite their presence, all eyes are likely to be on Rousey.

The Bella Twins are considered by the WWE as the architects of the current Women's Evolution. They are also used to being in the limelight. It is only natural that Nikki Bella feel disrespected by Rousey, only natural that she attack Rousey for stealing her spotlight.

Alternatively, it could be as simple as Rousey wanting to prove herself against the best. WWE's Evolution pay-per-view needs a main-event; what better way to get eye-balls on it than to put two of their most main-stream stars in it?

