7 Things Monday Night Raw Must Do To Increase Television Ratings

Is The Shield a good thing for Monday Night Raw?

Monday night Raw has suffered a historic drop in ratings recently and while some think the dip has to do with The Shield being the focal point of the red brand, its actually a little bit more complicated than that. In fact, the ratings for The September 24th episode of Raw, which was the brand's lowest showing in years, had a lot of competition to deal with.

Unfortunately for Raw, it comes on the same night as Monday night football, The Big Bang Theory, which is in its final season and countless other shows that take the attention away from WWE. Of course all hope isn't lost however, as WWE could quickly rebound if they are willing to put the right storylines and feuds in front of fans.

With that being said, what does WWE need to do in order to bring fans back to Raw and make the red brand great again?

#7 Give Ronda Rousey a quality opponent

Ronda Rousey has been in WWE for less than a year now, but she has already accomplished a lot in that short time as well. The only problem with that is she is mowing through opponents at a pretty rapid pace, which is only going to give her and WWE less options going forward.

What WWE needs to do here is start bringing in quality opponents, whether from previous eras or from NXT, and give Rousey something new to work with. For example, WWE could even call up Shayna Bazsler to the main roster and have her face off against her real life friend for The Women's title

In the end, at least this way, WWE would be creating something new and finally giving Rousey the quality opponent she deserves. The WWE could also go back to the match with Nia Jax, if they really want a realistic opponent, but they would probably be much better off to continue to try and find new blood instead.

