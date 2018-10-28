Seven People That Will Be Affected By WWE Refusing To Cancel The Crown Jewel PPV

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.90K // 28 Oct 2018, 22:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Crown jewel might be one of the most controversial pay per views in WWE history!

WWE did it!

They actually made the decision to go forward with doing the Crown Jewel pay-per-view after New York Times journalist, Jamal Khashoggi was murdered during a visit to The Consulate.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The murder was covered up several times by the Saudi Government, but they were eventually forced to come clean that they intentionally murdered the journalist in a 15 on 1 assault

As if that wasn't bad enough, The WWE, who should probably be standing in solidarity with free speech right now, are going to be paid a lot of money in order to do this show. In fact, Dave Meltzer from The Wrestling Observer estimated that the company stood to make over 450 million dollars from this ten-year agreement.

With that being said, there are going to be serious consequences for WWE's actions here in the wake of Jamal Jamal Khashoggi death and those consequences could affect the company, its superstars and its bottom line for years to come. In the end, here are seven people that stand to lose the move for WWE's decision to, "go on with the show."

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us if you will be watching The Crown Jewel pay per view next weekend!

#7 The World Cup Field

What will become of WWE's first world Cup tournament?

It's no secret that one bad thing can lead to another and while some fans want to think that The World Cup will be fine in John Cena's absence, that probably won't be the case.

Of course, the entire pay per view is marred in controversy regardless of how things play out, but WWE's top star refusing to compete in a best in the world tournament is very troubling.

In fact, Not only does John Cena's absence undermine the entire legitimacy of the tournament itself, but it also makes fans wonder why other superstars in the tournament didn't take the same stand that Cena did.

Neither of those things is a good thing for WWE and they now have a lot of maneuvering to do in order to make the tournament work.

In the end, maybe WWE accomplishes this by announcing that the winner will get their choice of a WWE or Universal title shot, which would be a great way to re-energize the idea of the tournament, but they need to do something to avoid this Cup thing just being a waste of air time and another painful reminder of what WWE is doing here.

1 / 7 NEXT