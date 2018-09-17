7 Superstars that will be negatively affected by Brock Lesnar's return to WWE

It's not looking good for these seven superstars now that Brock Lesnar is back.

Brock Lesnar made a surprise return at Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay per view and seemed to have revenge on his mind as he stomped to the ring and beat the holy hell out of anyone standing. He then laid Reigns on top of Strowman, which seems to indicate that Lesnar blames Strowman for him losing the title.

With that being said, Brock Lesnar's return to WWE is going to come with a number of consequences for a number of different people and could even negatively affect the fans as well. Furthermore, it could have a dramatic effect on the title picture, which seems really weird given how high WWE has been on Roman Reigns lately.

In the end, Brock Lesnar's return to WWE will have long-lasting and heartbreaking effects on several superstars. It will also create problems for the future of the company and Reigns' position as the top guy. Maybe things will work out if WWE knows how to use Brock Lesnar correctly, but here are seven people that will be negatively affected if he can't.

#7 Finn Balor

Where does Finn Balor stand now that Brock Lesnar is back?

Believe it or not, Brock Lesnar returning to WWE is going to have a profoundly negatively effect Finn Balor. Not only does the company's latest move make it even more impossible for Balor to reenter the title picture, he might not even be able to get time on Raw and pay per views if Lesnar keeps showing up.

Unfortunately for Balor and his fans, this means that Balor is mainly going to be relegated to midcard feuds with little to no purpose. In fact, with the tag team titles and The Intercontinental title being entangled in The Shield storyline, Balor has pretty much no choice, but to continue to be the plucky young underdog that beats on midcard heels and loses when it counts.

