"Shades of Chyna" - WWE Universe in awe of former women's champion's SummerSlam look

Rhea Ripley accompanied Finn Balor and Damian Priest to the ring for their match against The Mysterios at SummerSlam this past weekend. Meanwhile, she debuted a look that appeared to be inspired by WWE legend Chyna.

Several members of the WWE Universe have since noted her resemblance to the Hall of Famer, given the gear and Ripley's incredible workout regimen.

A video of The Nightmare pacing at ringside has also gone viral on Twitter, leading to many WWE Universe members commenting on the likeness between the two.

Ripley returned to Monday Night RAW last week and attacked Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah, something many fans expected to be brought into their feud at SummerSlam. However, this wasn't the case.

The WWE Universe has seemingly accepted that Rhea Ripley is this generation's Chyna

Chyna was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X following her passing back in 2016. The former women's champion has inspired many female competitors throughout her career, and it appears that Ripley is now seen as this generation's Ninth Wonder of the World.

Many fans have echoed these sentiments, and her gear at SummerSlam has only substantiated the point.

Some other fans noted that she was the "punk version" of Chyna and her recent gimmick was enough for her to be pushed to the company's highest level.

Wrestling fans expect big things from Ripley in the coming years, and if her early career is anything to go by, she won't disappoint. It will be interesting to see what's next for the Judgment Day member following SummerSlam.

