Shane McMahon could come back after his injury, but only against one WWE Superstar

Shane McMahon made a surprise return at WrestleMania 39, only to suffer a torn quad that forced him to leave the ring immediately.

Shane O'Mac's big return to WrestleMania received a loud pop from the fans inside SoFi Stadium. He then kicked off an impromptu match against The Miz. During the contest, Shane landed awkwardly while performing a spot and injured his quad. Triple H later revealed that McMahon had suffered a torn quad.

Shane McMahon's return certainly didn't go as planned. But that doesn't mean that fans have seen the last of the WWE veteran. There's a good chance that Shane will be back somewhere down the line after he fully heals from his quad injury.

If/when Shane returns on WWE TV, it seems likely that he will feud with The Miz. Tonight, The A-Lister couldn't finish his match against Shane as the latter ended up injuring himself. Upon Shane's return, The Miz could confront him and remind him of his botched return at The Show of Shows.

These two men would then finally finish off what they started at WrestleMania 35. A singles match at SummerSlam 2023 could certainly work if Shane manages to heal completely by then.

The Miz was a babyface when he wrestled Shane McMahon four years ago

The Miz and Shane have feuded before on WWE TV. Back in 2019, The Miz was a babyface while Shane was a heel when they feuded on the road to WrestleMania 35.

The feud ended with McMahon scoring three straight wins over the former WWE Champion. Interestingly, McMahon is 3-0 against The Miz and the latter would love to finally pick up a win over him.

Do you think Shane McMahon will make a return to WWE TV after he recovers from his injury? Does a feud between The Miz and Shane O'Mac sound realistic when/if McMahon returns?

