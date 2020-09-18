Shane McMahon reveals the inspiration for RAW Underground

WWE has had numerous changes over the last year. The company have tried various things to keep fans engaged and talking. One of the new additions to Monday Night RAW is RAW Underground. In short, a cage fight competition that Shane McMahon introduced on his return to the company.

With RAW Underground, WWE has tried to add some legitimate fighting to the show and introduce a few fresh faces to the WWE Universe. McMahon, in his recent appearance on WWE's After the Bell podcast, revealed the original inspiration for RAW Underground.

Shane McMahon reveals what inspired him to create RAW Underground

Shane McMahon said that he has been a fan of MMA and used to travel frequently to Japan to watch fighting, which he says resonated with him.

Here's what Shane McMahon said about RAW Underground:

"This is an original concept. This is more even going back to Roman gladiator times when they used to have short matches to determine who was gonna be [the successor]. So the iterations, there’s been lots of stuff or similar things I should say — got ‘em in Japan for quite some time and I’ve been traveling to Japan since the late 80s, so when I was a teenager and I saw some of this so, it always resonated with me and again, you mentioned MMA and a lot of my friends do that sport. I also practice multiple forms of it and I really enjoy it so, if you can blend that with WWE entertainment and what we can compact together and again, it’s a work in progress. That’s what we’re trying to accomplish.” (Credit: Post Wrestling)

RAW Underground has seen the introduction of the massive Dabba-Kato, as well as several other Superstars from the main roster like Dolph Ziggler and Shayna Baszler, to name a few.