Shane McMahon sends a message to Braun Strowman after their WrestleMania 37 match

Shane McMahon has taken to social media to thank the people who helped train him for his WrestleMania 37 match against Braun Strowman.

Writing on Twitter, the 51-year-old said he is still recovering from his loss on the first night of WrestleMania 37. He also reluctantly applauded his opponent for defeating him in the Steel Cage match.

.@RenzoGracieBJJ @marioJrmercado

Mike McKee Brad Scott Carlos Machado

Josh Rafferty Jim Quinn Bobby Seeger https://t.co/8kTjzdZy5I — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 19, 2021

In the tweet above, Shane McMahon thanked Renzo Gracie and Mario Mercado for preparing him for his in-ring return. He also gave credit to Mike McKee, Brad Scott, Carlos Machado, Josh Rafferty, Jim Quinn, and Bobby Seeger.

McMahon’s match against Strowman lasted 11 minutes and 25 seconds. The highlight of the match came when The Monster Among Men launched McMahon off the top of the cage before hitting him with a Running Powerslam.

Jerry Lawler responded to Shane McMahon’s tweet

Jerry Lawler began working for WWE in December 1992

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler no longer works as a full-time announcer on WWE programming. However, he often returns at WWE’s biggest events to commentate on a special match on the show.

Lawler provided commentary for Shane McMahon’s match against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37. Responding to McMahon’s tweet, he offered to commentate on another match at WrestleMania 38 next year.

I really loved calling your match at Wrestlemania, @shanemcmahon ...It was AWESOME!!! Let's do it again next year!! — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) April 20, 2021

Shane McMahon is one of the few part-time WWE Superstars who competed in a match at WrestleMania 37. In recent years, the likes of Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, John Cena, Triple H, and The Undertaker have returned to action at WrestleMania after lengthy absences. This year, none of those five men appeared at The Show of Shows.

Since returning to WWE in 2016, three of McMahon's five WrestleMania matches have ended in one-on-one defeats (The Undertaker, AJ Styles, and Braun Strowman). He defeated The Miz at the event in 2019, while he teamed up with Daniel Bryan to defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in 2018.