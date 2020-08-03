WWE announced on Twitter that Shane McMahon is set to make his return to WWE TV tonight on Monday Night RAW.

Shane McMahon hasn't been seen on WWE TV in almost a year after the former Commissioner of SmackDown was fired by Kevin Owens. McMahon has since been AWOL from WWE TV as the company has instead decided to focus on the product without an authority figure.

McMahon is the son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and was able to use that to his advantage during his most recent run with the company when he went on to win the WWE World Cup in Saudi Arabia to become The Best In The World.

Shane McMahon Return

It's interesting that McMahon makes his return to WWE TV just two weeks after his sister Stephanie appeared to inform Asuka and Sasha Banks that they would be battling it out for the RAW Women's Championship.

It's unknown what Shane McMahon could be making his return to Monday Night RAW for, but there are many different scenarios that could take place including Randy Orton adding McMahon to his list of victims.

Orton has already taken Edge and Christian out of the equation on RAW and it's easy to see McMahon heading out to the ring and being welcomed by The Viper, who has recently had quite a drastic change in character.

Shane could also be there to announce the location of the upcoming SummerSlam event or even to announce another WWE Draft. At present the reason for his appearance has been kept under wraps. All that is known is that Shane McMahon will return and be part of tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.