Shane McMahon shares details about his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33

Current WWE producer, and the host of RAW Underground, Shane McMahon has shared his opinion on his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33.

The Phenomenal One and Shane O'Mac opened the WrestleMania event in 2017 in a match that was highly praised by fans on social media and members of the WWE Universe.

During a recent interview with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell, Shane McMahon spoke about his showdown with AJ Styles on the grandest stage of them all. Shane McMahon spoke highly of the match and stated that he was very proud of what he and AJ achieved during the event:

"Once I came back, I was fortunate enough to be part of multiple WrestleManias because it was a good story both emotionally and physically, I'm very proud of what Taker and I accomplished at Hell in a Cell, very proud of what AJ Styles and I accomplished. I think that surprised a lot of people actually because I'm not really known to wrestle in the normal sense of collar-and-elbow tie-up or whatever. I'm learned, again, from Dr. Tom [Prichard] and also from many other things. Can I do it? Yes, and that was part of the story that we got to showcase." (h/t Wrestling INC)

Shane McMahon on showcasing AJ Styles during their WrestleMania match

Continuing to discuss his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33, Shane McMahon revealed some additional details behind putting the match together.

Shane McMahon stated that he planned for the match to be a showcase for The Phenomenal One, who was on the rise in WWE at the time:

"I was excited. AJ and I spoke about it and it was a good showcase for AJ as he was ascending, and it was a really good spot, I was just privileged to be in there with him and do that, but what we were talking about is like, 'hey, let's do something that no one's gonna suspect.' Back to your point, he's one of the best in-ring performers. So I said, 'why don't we showcase that a little?' 'oh, that's great,' and then we started doing a couple things thinking about it." (h/t Wrestling INC)

"And he's like, 'can you do that?' I was like, 'yeah, let's go.' So that's part of the story, and if you remember, it was supposed to be outlawed. He's the one who introduced the toys. The referee went down. It was just like,' OK.' So I was really proud to be able to do that and have that match, and AJ's really proud of that match too, which really means the most to me." (h/t Wrestling INC)

Shane McMahon also shared that the positive response both he and AJ received from the crowd, as well as the locker room, made the match even more special to him:

"When whoever you're in there with is appreciative, and you pull it off and you rock it, you get that adulation from the crowd, and you get, more importantly, the respect from the boys. Collectively, I say boys, but the locker room when you come back through. Those are, as you're well aware as a performer, there's no bigger drum than that." (h/t Wrestling INC)

