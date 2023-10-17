Shawn Michaels to introduce the new GM for WWE NXT tonight? Exploring potential move after Nick Aldis' debut 

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT is highly anticipated, as it features the return of Becky Lynch and a number-one contender's match for the NXT Title. Additionally, there is speculation that Shawn Michaels might make a significant announcement by introducing the new General Manager for the third brand.

This possibility could stem from the recent organizational changes orchestrated by Triple H on SmackDown. Last week, on the Season Premiere of blue brand, the King of Kings returned and introduced former IMPACT Wrestling star Nick Aldis as the new General Manager for Friday nights. Furthermore, it was revealed that Adam Pearce would now exclusively serve as the General Manager for Monday Night RAW.

With both RAW and SmackDown securing their respective General Managers, it seems likely that NXT will also have its own GM. While Shawn Michaels is an on-screen authority on WWE NXT, he has not yet been designated as the General Manager.

It is also noteworthy that William Regal cannot appear in any on-screen television role due to his clause with AEW, which prohibits him from becoming an on-screen character in WWE throughout 2023. Therefore, if HBK announces the appointment of a new NXT General Manager, it will not be Regal at this time.

WWE NXT preview for tonight's show

On tonight's episode of NXT, the company has announced that Becky Lynch will make her highly anticipated appearance once again. As Lynch currently holds the NXT Women's Title, the company is likely building up to her upcoming match at NXT Halloween Havoc, where she will defend her title against Lyra Valkyria.

Furthermore, WWE has revealed that Lyra Valkyria will face Lynch's previous opponent, Tegan Nox, in a singles match on tonight's show. This bout is sure to be closely watched by the champion herself. Additionally, the company has announced the Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royal to determine the number one Contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championship.

The winners of this Battle Royal will face Tony D'Angelo & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in a title match at week one of Halloween Havoc.

Moreover, tonight's show will also determine the next challenger for Ilja Dragunov's NXT Championship, as Carmelo Hayes, Baron Corbin, and Dijak will compete in a Triple Threat Match. The victor of this match will become the new number one Contender for the NXT Title.

Overall, tonight's edition of WWE NXT promises to be an action-packed event. It will be fascinating to see how the events unfold, especially as we approach NXT Halloween Havoc.