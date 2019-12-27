Shawn Michaels likens NXT with powerful WWE backstage faction

Nishant Jayaram

Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Triple H and Shawn Michaels were recent guests on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, where they spoke about several topics.

The Heartbreak Kid praised NXT and the brand's Superstars, with whom he has worked closely in recent years. The WWE legend likened NXT to The Kliq, the backstage faction that dominated WWE politics in the early 90s.

Michaels said that the Superstars in NXT have a great attitude towards the business and WWE, and that everyone works together and that there is loyalty towards NXT.

“We’d (The Kliq) have ran through a brick wall on fire for Vince McMahon and the WWE. We wanted to make this place the absolute best and I feel like everybody here in NXT is the same way. There is a loyalty to this brand. There’s a loyalty to all the men and women that coach here. The entire Performance Center as a whole, everybody pulls together, and that is very hard to find especially in this line of work.” (H/T Cageside Seats)

The Kliq consisted of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash, and they had sway over Vince McMahon backstage. This group went on to form two other legendary factions - nWo, initially in WCW and later in WWE, and D-Generation X in WWE.