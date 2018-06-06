WWE News: Shawn Michaels open to "One-Off" Match

Could we finally see HBK back in the ring after eight years?

The Heartbreak Kid

What's the Story?

Shawn Michaels has been retired for nearly a decade, but there may still be a chance for the Heartbreak Kid to return to the ring.

The WWE Hall of Famer said he is open to the possibility of getting back in the ring for one more match.

In Case You Didn't Know

Michaels wrestled for more than 25 years before retiring against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26.

HBK has returned at random to the company since 2010, but has stayed true to his retirement and has yet to return to in-ring competition.

The Heart of the Matter

In an interview with Sky Sports, Michaels said that people stopped asking if he would return to the ring once he had been retired for five years.

Despite the lack of offers, HBK said he would consider wrestling again if it was a "one-off."

"It would have to be done the right way and just for one match rather than something that ran for longer."

Michaels also said that he would've loved to face wrestlers like AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Johnny Gargano ten years ago when he was still in shape for wrestling.

However, he would later say that a tag team match with Triple H would be the most likely way back to get him back in the ring.

"But for a one-off match now, I'd need it to be a tag-team match where Hunter and I can just do a few crotch chops and have some fun."

What's Next?

Michaels teaming up with Triple H for a D-Generation X reunion sounds like something the company would consider.

With The Usos, New Day, and a Shield reunion as possibilities, WWE might actually consider going forward with a big tag team match for a show like Survivor Series.

Michaels is an undisputed all-time great and it would be amazing to see him return to the ring.

If he's serious about the tag team match, seeing a tag match between DX and The Shield would be awesome.

Do you think Shawn Michaels should make a comeback to the WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!