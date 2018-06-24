WWE Rumor Mill: Shawn Michaels' role at Australian supershow revealed?

Fans have wanted HBL to return to the ring for the past eight years.

Shawn Michaels could be officiating at the Australian show

What's the story?

WWE listed Shawn Michaels as one of the stars who would be part of the Australian Supershow in October when it was officially announced earlier this month and now it appears that his role at the event has been revealed.

In case you didn't know...

Michaels retired from WWE back in 2010 after he failed to defeat The Undertaker for the second time at WrestleMania 26, but he has recently hinted that he could be open to a return to the company as a competitor for the first time in eight years.

The former World Champion refereed the NXT Championship match between Adam Cole and Drew McIntyre the night before NXT Takeover: War Games back in November in his hometown of San Antonio, which proves that HBK is able to deliver as an official when needed.

The heart of the matter

According to The Wrestling Observer, WWE officials are looking at another special guest referee spot for Michaels at the Australian Supershow and it could be as part of the match between Triple H and Undertaker.

This is set to be the final match between The Game and The Deadman and since all three men once shared the same ring back at WrestleMania 28, it would be somewhat poetic for the three men to step back between the ropes together.

What's next?

The card is still seemingly unpredictable which is expected since the show is more than three months away, but matches will start to be announced for the show in the coming weeks since WWE will be focusing on ticket sales to ensure that the crowd is in full voice for the supershow.

Would you like to see Shawn Michaels return to WWE as an active competitor instead? Have your say in the comments section below...