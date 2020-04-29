Shawn Michaels says three Superstars will take NXT to the 'next level'

HBK has got his picks spot on

Shawn Michaels has been an integral part of the backstage setup in NXT. The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer was a guest on this week's edition of WWE Backstage and he has said that three Superstars will elevate NXT to the next level.

WWE Backstage News Correspondent, Ryan Satin, has now revealed that HBK has handpicked Karrion Kross aka Killer Kross, Timothy Thatcher, and Dexter Lumis as the three Superstars who will elevate the Black and Gold brand. Michaels says he has his eyes on all three of them.

On #WWEBackstage, Shawn Michaels names @realKILLERkross, @DexterLumis and Timothy Thatcher as guys who he has his eye on as people who can help take NXT to the next level. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 29, 2020

Kross, Thatcher and Lumis on NXT

It is safe to say all three men mentioned by Shawn Michaels has made an instant impact upon their arrival in NXT. Kross has been lurking in the shadows for weeks now and finally struck on Tommaso Ciampa two weeks ago. Thatcher turned up as Pete Dunne's replacement in the NXT Tag Team Championship match against Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish and secured the win.

Lumis, who made his debut in NXT during the Breakout Tournament, has been having a close eye on The Undisputed Era. Last week, he came to the aid of Velveteen Dream and helped him pin Adam Cole during the main event.

We would say HBK has got his assessment spot on at the moment and it does seem that these three have a bright future in NXT.