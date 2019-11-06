Shawn Michaels talks about the feelings of NXT Superstars prior to SmackDown invasion

NXT and Adam Cole made a huge impact on last week's SmackDown.

WWE Backstage presented its premiere episode on Tuesday with Shawn Michaels as one of the main guests. On the show, HBK revealed how some of the NXT Superstars felt prior to their debuts on SmackDown.

The Proud Papa

Ever since he transitioned to the Performance Center in Florida, HBK has been an instrumental force behind a lot of newer Superstars acclimating to NXT. He has been able to impart his wealth of experience to a new generation that was greatly influenced by his performances in the WWE.

As both HBK and Triple H have enormous influence on the Superstars and NXT product, they both can't help but feel proud when they see the young men and women of NXT succeed. During WWE Backstage, Michaels recounted how things came together for the invasion of SmackDown and the feeling some NXT Superstars had prior to appearing on TV.

"There was nervous excitement. They were all so very excited. They all handled it like pros. I'm very proud of the job they did that night and the job they did at RAW. They handled it well and all hit their cues."

A past student meets a current one

Also during the interview, Booker T asked HBK how big things could get for these guys (NXT Superstars). HBK felt that this was just the beginning and that they would continue to nail their cues and spots going forward. He also mentioned that their show was next on the schedule. Michaels said of the whole experience of working with NXT:

"It inspires you to be with people who have similar dreams."

The former multi-time Champion also heaped praise on a former student of his, Daniel Bryan, who faced one of his current pupils, Adam Cole. Since they fought for the NXT title on SmackDown, it was akin to two of his wrestling children fighting each other.

"He's (Bryan) one of the best in the ring. I was proud of both of them. To see them go out to have such a huge match on such a huge platform was awesome. I told Cole - as silly as it may have sounded - that I was so proud of him."

